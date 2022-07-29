Should New York State delay school start times?

Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.

A proposed bill in the New York State Legislature would study the feasibility of delaying school start times in this state, if passed. This hour, we discuss the issue and the impact later school start times could have. Our guests:

