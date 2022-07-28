Understanding the monkeypox virus

What do you know about monkeypox? And what questions do you have? The virus and how it is transmitted are not well understood by the public, despite the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. This hour, we talk to experts about what monkeypox is and how it spreads, and our guests answer your questions. Our guests:



Paul Graman, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Bill Valenti, M.D., chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium Health