Connections

Understanding the monkeypox virus

Published July 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
What do you know about monkeypox? And what questions do you have? The virus and how it is transmitted are not well understood by the public, despite the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. This hour, we talk to experts about what monkeypox is and how it spreads, and our guests answer your questions. Our guests:

  • Paul Graman, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Bill Valenti, M.D., chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium Health
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
