© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

The costs and benefits of peacekeeping deals for Ukraine

Published July 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Ukraine with blue and yellow country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In a new online piece, researcher Valery Perry details how interim peacekeeping deals could lead to negative consequences for Ukraine. Perry is a Buffalo native now based in Sarajevo with the Democratization Policy Council.

Our guests discuss what peace deals might look like, with costs and benefits. Our guests:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein