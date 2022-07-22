The costs and benefits of peacekeeping deals for Ukraine
In a new online piece, researcher Valery Perry details how interim peacekeeping deals could lead to negative consequences for Ukraine. Perry is a Buffalo native now based in Sarajevo with the Democratization Policy Council.
Our guests discuss what peace deals might look like, with costs and benefits. Our guests:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester