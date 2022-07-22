Discussing Thursday night's fatal shooting of an RPD officer
A Rochester police officer is dead after he was shot Thursday night on Bauman Street in Rochester. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was also shot and injured.
This hour, we discuss the events of Thursday night and what can be done about violence in Rochester. Our guests:
- Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director
- James Patterson, former New York State Trooper and Investigator, and current Rochester City School Board Commissioner