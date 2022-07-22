© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing Thursday night's fatal shooting of an RPD officer

Published July 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
James Patterson on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
James Patterson appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A Rochester police officer is dead after he was shot Thursday night on Bauman Street in Rochester. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was also shot and injured.

This hour, we discuss the events of Thursday night and what can be done about violence in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director
  • James Patterson, former New York State Trooper and Investigator, and current Rochester City School Board Commissioner
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein