Connections

The case for moving back to your hometown

Published July 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
Christine Corrado and Danielle Raymo on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Christine Corrado and Danielle Raymo appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
In her new book, journalist Rainesford Stauffer makes the case for moving back to your hometown. "I thought of home as a waiting room, the place I had to be until I could go somewhere else. Then I left, and missed it terribly," she writes.

Our guests are people who chose to leave Western New York, only to find themselves pulled back by a number of forces. We talk about what our region needs to be even more attractive to people who think they will leave and never return.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
