© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the images from the James Webb Telescope

Published July 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Joel Kastner and Brian Koberlein on "Connections"
Rob Braden
/
WXXI News
Joel Kastner and Brian Koberlein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 15, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is that a Starbucks on Alpha Centauri? Thousands of new galaxies are suddenly sparkling into view. Well, not exactly new galaxies -- but new to our eyes. Astronomers are thrilled with the images from the James Webb Telescope, which show the universe in unprecedented clarity.

What do the experts want us to know? What excites them most?

Our guests:

  • Jeyhan Kartaltepe, associate professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy, program coordinator for the Astrophysical Sciences and Technology Ph.D. program, and director of the Laboratory for Multiwavelength Astrophysics at the Rochester Institute of Technology, who is leading the largest program in the Webb Telescope's first year
  • Joel Kastner, Ph.D., professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science and School of Physics and Astronomy at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and fellow of the American Astronomical Society (Legacy Class of 2020)
  • Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack