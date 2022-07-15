Discussing the images from the James Webb Telescope
Is that a Starbucks on Alpha Centauri? Thousands of new galaxies are suddenly sparkling into view. Well, not exactly new galaxies -- but new to our eyes. Astronomers are thrilled with the images from the James Webb Telescope, which show the universe in unprecedented clarity.
What do the experts want us to know? What excites them most?
Our guests:
- Jeyhan Kartaltepe, associate professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy, program coordinator for the Astrophysical Sciences and Technology Ph.D. program, and director of the Laboratory for Multiwavelength Astrophysics at the Rochester Institute of Technology, who is leading the largest program in the Webb Telescope's first year
- Joel Kastner, Ph.D., professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science and School of Physics and Astronomy at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and fellow of the American Astronomical Society (Legacy Class of 2020)
- Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory