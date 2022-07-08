© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" 2022

Published July 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
Steve Piper, Sarah de Vallière, and Kelly Izzo Shapiro on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Steve Piper, Sarah de Vallière, and Kelly Izzo Shapiro on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 8, 2022
If a number of local musicians were given the same song title and all tasked with writing a song, what would it sound like? That's the question that drove the "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" event for years. It's back this year after a hiatus, and the organizers are hoping to attract a more diverse group of song writers.

This year's title is "What Did I Miss?" We preview the event and listen to past performances with our guests:

  • Sarah de Vallière, co-producer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
  • Kelly Izzo Shapiro, co-producer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
  • Steve Piper, organizer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
