Previewing "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" 2022
If a number of local musicians were given the same song title and all tasked with writing a song, what would it sound like? That's the question that drove the "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song" event for years. It's back this year after a hiatus, and the organizers are hoping to attract a more diverse group of song writers.
This year's title is "What Did I Miss?" We preview the event and listen to past performances with our guests:
- Sarah de Vallière, co-producer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
- Kelly Izzo Shapiro, co-producer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
- Steve Piper, organizer of "If All of Rochester Wrote the Same Song"