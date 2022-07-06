Ann Johnson on her 12 years at ACT Rochester

The executive director of ACT Rochester is retiring after 12 years leading the organization. Ann Johnson is a native of Massachusetts and worked throughout the country in business, government, and education before coming to Rochester. In addition to her work at ACT, Johnson has participated in a number of efforts to create positive change in the community, including the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, and more.

This hour, Johnson joins us to discuss her career, the impact her work has had, and what's next. Our guest:

