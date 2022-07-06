© 2022 WXXI News
Ann Johnson on her 12 years at ACT Rochester

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Ann Johnson on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Ann Johnson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 6, 2022
The executive director of ACT Rochester is retiring after 12 years leading the organization. Ann Johnson is a native of Massachusetts and worked throughout the country in business, government, and education before coming to Rochester. In addition to her work at ACT, Johnson has participated in a number of efforts to create positive change in the community, including the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, and more.

This hour, Johnson joins us to discuss her career, the impact her work has had, and what's next. Our guest:

