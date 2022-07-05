Discussing the summer movie season and the state of movie theaters
Box office analysts say moviegoing in the U.S. is heading toward a healthier place, following two years of pandemic-related stressors. Movie theaters across the country are celebrating a strong June thanks to the success of films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion."
This hour, we talk about the summer movie season: what's bringing audiences to theaters, how do they feel about pandemic safety, and what are the most anticipated films of the summer? Our guests:
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Jackie McGriff, photographer, filmmaker, and movie fan
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre