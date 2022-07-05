© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the summer movie season and the state of movie theaters

Published July 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Scott Pukos and Adam Lubitow on "Connections"
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Scott Pukos and Adam Lubitow on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Box office analysts say moviegoing in the U.S. is heading toward a healthier place, following two years of pandemic-related stressors. Movie theaters across the country are celebrating a strong June thanks to the success of films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion."

This hour, we talk about the summer movie season: what's bringing audiences to theaters, how do they feel about pandemic safety, and what are the most anticipated films of the summer? Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
