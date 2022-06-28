© 2022 WXXI News
What is New York State doing to help reduce waste and increase recycling?

Published June 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Assemblymember Jen Lusford on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

We have a conversation about trash with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Dereth Glance. From organic waste diversion to managing landfills to proposed legislation related to packaging, we take a look at the current state of waste management in New York.

Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
  • Dereth Glance, deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
