What is New York State doing to help reduce waste and increase recycling?
We have a conversation about trash with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Dereth Glance. From organic waste diversion to managing landfills to proposed legislation related to packaging, we take a look at the current state of waste management in New York.
Our guests:
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Dereth Glance, deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation