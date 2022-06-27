© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Young voters on the importance of the youth vote

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests across the country have been led by young adults and college students. But young adults are the least likely to vote; in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected, only 39 percent of Americans age 18 to 29 voted. Trump would go on to appoint three of the Justices who voted to overturn Roe. Surveys show Americans largely opposed the Supreme Court's decision on Roe, and thus say they are more likely to vote next time. But will they?

Our guests discuss it:

  • Lola DeAscentiis, incoming college first-year student
  • Harrison Jurenko, member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders 
  • Morgan Reese, college sophomore
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
