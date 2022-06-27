Young voters on the importance of the youth vote

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests across the country have been led by young adults and college students. But young adults are the least likely to vote; in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected, only 39 percent of Americans age 18 to 29 voted. Trump would go on to appoint three of the Justices who voted to overturn Roe. Surveys show Americans largely opposed the Supreme Court's decision on Roe, and thus say they are more likely to vote next time. But will they?

Our guests discuss it:

