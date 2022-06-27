Discussing the state of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

Children under the age of five are now eligible for vaccinations against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized Pfizer's vaccine for kids six months to four years old, and Moderna's vaccine for kids six months to five years old. We've heard from several local parents of children in this age group who say finding vaccine appointments wasn't easy. Local pediatricians tell the Connections team that they face frustrating barriers and logistical challenges, and they are asking parents to be patient.

This hour, we hear from both parents and pediatricians about the state of vaccinating the youngest children in our communities. Our guests:

