An update on the state of nursing home care

Published June 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
New York State has passed new laws addressing the health, safety, and care of nursing home residents. The legislation comes after the state was investigated for covering up deaths in nursing homes early in the pandemic.

This hour, we talk about the current state of nursing home care, and what the new laws will change about that care when implemented. Our guests:

  • Alan Pfeffer, retired attorney working on issues related to nursing home visitation
  • Dennis Short, 1199 SEIU senior policy analyst
  • MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee of Metro Justice

*Note: The second half of this hour was preempted by NPR coverage of remarks from President Biden regarding the SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision.

