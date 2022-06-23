© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Angela Hattery and Earl Smith, authors of "Policing Black Bodies"

Published June 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
"Policing Black Bodies" book cover, with a Black individual sitting on the street and a car in the background
"Policing Black Bodies" book cover
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk with the authors of a book called "Policing Black Bodies." Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith join us to discuss their research on how racism across systems -- including the criminal justice system and the public education system -- contribute to how Black bodies are policed.

The authors will be in Rochester next week for a presentation organized by the Elders and Allies group through Free the People Roc, but first, they share their work on Connections. Our guests:

  • Angela J. Hattery, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," and professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study & Prevention of Gender-Based Violence at the University of Delaware
  • Earl Smith, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," emeritus professor of American ethnic studies and sociology at Wake Forest University, and professor of women and gender studies at the University of Delaware
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack