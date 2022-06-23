Angela Hattery and Earl Smith, authors of "Policing Black Bodies"

We talk with the authors of a book called "Policing Black Bodies." Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith join us to discuss their research on how racism across systems -- including the criminal justice system and the public education system -- contribute to how Black bodies are policed.

The authors will be in Rochester next week for a presentation organized by the Elders and Allies group through Free the People Roc, but first, they share their work on Connections. Our guests:

