Angela Hattery and Earl Smith, authors of "Policing Black Bodies"

We talk with the authors of a book called "Policing Black Bodies." Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith join us to discuss their research on how racism across systems -- including the criminal justice system and the public education system -- contribute to how Black bodies are policed.
The authors will be in Rochester next week for a presentation organized by the Elders and Allies group through Free the People Roc, but first, they share their work on Connections. Our guests:
- Angela J. Hattery, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," and professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study & Prevention of Gender-Based Violence at the University of Delaware
- Earl Smith, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," emeritus professor of American ethnic studies and sociology at Wake Forest University, and professor of women and gender studies at the University of Delaware