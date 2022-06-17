© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Catching up with musical theater in Rochester

Published June 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Sister Act promo image

In our first hour, Mona Seghatoleslami talked with local leaders in musical theater to hear what we're listening to and singing lately. And, they take a look back at the recent Tony Awards and the return of Broadway and look forward to shows that are coming to Rochester stages in the next year. Our guests:

  • Linda Glosser, executive vice president with the Rochester Broadway theatre league
  • Julio Agustin, Choreographer/Director, including for upcoming production "Sister Act" at Geva Theatre
  • Eric Vaughan Johnson, Founding Executive Director of OFC Creations Theatre Center
  • Allen Wright Shannon, Scenic Designer and actor/singer
  • Ralph Meranto, Artistic Director/Producer for JCC Rochester Center Stage
Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
