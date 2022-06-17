Catching up with musical theater in Rochester

In our first hour, Mona Seghatoleslami talked with local leaders in musical theater to hear what we're listening to and singing lately. And, they take a look back at the recent Tony Awards and the return of Broadway and look forward to shows that are coming to Rochester stages in the next year. Our guests:



Linda Glosser, executive vice president with the Rochester Broadway theatre league

Julio Agustin, Choreographer/Director, including for upcoming production "Sister Act" at Geva Theatre

Eric Vaughan Johnson, Founding Executive Director of OFC Creations Theatre Center

Allen Wright Shannon, Scenic Designer and actor/singer

Ralph Meranto, Artistic Director/Producer for JCC Rochester Center Stage