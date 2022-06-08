This hour, we hear remarkable stories related to brain research and surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). Neurosurgeons and neuroscientists at URMC’s Program for Translational Brain Mapping have created detailed structural and functional maps of the brains of patients undergoing surgery for brain tumors. The maps help surgeons avoid damaging important areas and connections in the brain. Most of these surgeries are done while patients are awake and responding to their medical teams. One patient even played the saxophone during his surgery.

This hour, we talk about advancements in the research, we preview an upcoming event geared at supporting it, and we hear a local woman’s experience with brain surgery and recovery. Our guests:

