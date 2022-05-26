© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What can — and should be — recycled?

Published May 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Tina Stephens and Mike Garland on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tina Stephens and Mike Garland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 26, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk recycling! The Town of Webster is gearing up for an electronics recycling event. Maybe you have old electronics in your home and you're wondering if they can be recycled. This hour, our guests answer your questions about everything related to recycling -- what can be recycled, how, and what should be sent to landfills. We also talk about the state of recycling in Monroe County and what can be done to improve it.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack