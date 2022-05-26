What can — and should be — recycled?
We talk recycling! The Town of Webster is gearing up for an electronics recycling event. Maybe you have old electronics in your home and you're wondering if they can be recycled. This hour, our guests answer your questions about everything related to recycling -- what can be recycled, how, and what should be sent to landfills. We also talk about the state of recycling in Monroe County and what can be done to improve it.
Our guests:
- Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Adam Shine, president of Sunnking Electronics Recycling