Connections

How to better meet the needs of children in the foster care system

Published May 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Megan Mack
Jordan Edwards and Ashley Cross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 24, 2022
Local foster parents say there are challenges and barriers in the system that make it difficult to meet the complex needs of foster children. We talk about how to better support kids in foster care.

Our guests:

  • Ashley Cross, founder, executive director, and hope giver for The Hub 585, and Jordan's mother
  • Jordan Edwards, foster alumnus and Ashley's daughter
  • Marla Dinkle, foster alumnus
  • Annette Campbell, foster alumnus and Annequinetta's daughter
  • Annequinetta Campbell, foster alumnus and Annette's mother
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
