How to better meet the needs of children in the foster care system
Local foster parents say there are challenges and barriers in the system that make it difficult to meet the complex needs of foster children. We talk about how to better support kids in foster care.
Our guests:
- Ashley Cross, founder, executive director, and hope giver for The Hub 585, and Jordan's mother
- Jordan Edwards, foster alumnus and Ashley's daughter
- Marla Dinkle, foster alumnus
- Annette Campbell, foster alumnus and Annequinetta's daughter
- Annequinetta Campbell, foster alumnus and Annette's mother