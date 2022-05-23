Threat experts on if the Buffalo mass shooting could have been prevented
Could the Buffalo mass shooting have been prevented? The accused shooter says he lied to his family and hid his intentions... but he was a regular poster on internet sites that share toxic ideologies.
Our guests have experience in psychological assessment to answer one of the most difficult questions in free societies: Is there a danger associated with a threat? And if so, what is the appropriate and legal intervention? Free societies guard against arresting someone for crimes they have not yet committed. So, what can be done? Our guests discuss it:
- Mark Concordia, director of training and certified threat manager at AT-RISK International, Inc.
- Russell Palarea, founder and CEO of Operational Psychology Services, and past president of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals