Threat experts on if the Buffalo mass shooting could have been prevented

Could the Buffalo mass shooting have been prevented? The accused shooter says he lied to his family and hid his intentions... but he was a regular poster on internet sites that share toxic ideologies.

Our guests have experience in psychological assessment to answer one of the most difficult questions in free societies: Is there a danger associated with a threat? And if so, what is the appropriate and legal intervention? Free societies guard against arresting someone for crimes they have not yet committed. So, what can be done? Our guests discuss it:

