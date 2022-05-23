© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Threat experts on if the Buffalo mass shooting could have been prevented

Published May 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Mark Concordia on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mark Concordia on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 23, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Could the Buffalo mass shooting have been prevented? The accused shooter says he lied to his family and hid his intentions... but he was a regular poster on internet sites that share toxic ideologies.

Our guests have experience in psychological assessment to answer one of the most difficult questions in free societies: Is there a danger associated with a threat? And if so, what is the appropriate and legal intervention? Free societies guard against arresting someone for crimes they have not yet committed. So, what can be done? Our guests discuss it:

  • Mark Concordia, director of training and certified threat manager at AT-RISK International, Inc.
  • Russell Palarea, founder and CEO of Operational Psychology Services, and past president of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack