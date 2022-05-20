Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination

The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes.

Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:

