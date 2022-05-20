© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination

Published May 20, 2022
Vinnie Esposito and Rich Perrin with Gino Fanelli on "Connections"
Miles Young
WXXI News
Vinnie Esposito and Rich Perrin with Gino Fanelli on "Connections" on May 20, 2022
The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes.

Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
