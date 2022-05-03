© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What does it take to become a scientist, part 1?

Published May 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Adam Frank, University of Rochester
Americans' trust in institutions has declined significantly in recent years. The distrust of experts extends to scientific fields, even though many of us don't know much about what it takes to actually become a scientist.

This is the first of a series of conversations about what it means to be a scientist. Our guests describe their own paths into the field, while responding to public criticism of science. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Tanja Kovacevic, Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley in planetary science 
  • Alex Chin, fifth year graduate student at the University of Rochester 
  • Hannah Hasson, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
