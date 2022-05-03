Biden supporters on how he is handling current issues

President Biden's approval rating is lower than he would like it to be, hovering near the area where President Trump was at this point in his presidency.

We welcome some original Biden supporters -- Democrats who wanted Biden from the start of the primary process, not just at the end of it. Are they satisfied with his handling of issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and the economy? And now, with the Supreme Court on a track to overturn Roe v. Wade, do they feel they have the right leadership in place in Washington? Our guests:

