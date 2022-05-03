© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Biden supporters on how he is handling current issues

Published May 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Elaine Spaull on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Elaine Spaull on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Biden's approval rating is lower than he would like it to be, hovering near the area where President Trump was at this point in his presidency.

We welcome some original Biden supporters -- Democrats who wanted Biden from the start of the primary process, not just at the end of it. Are they satisfied with his handling of issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and the economy? And now, with the Supreme Court on a track to overturn Roe v. Wade, do they feel they have the right leadership in place in Washington? Our guests:

  • Elaine Spaull, former member of Rochester City Council, and executive director of the Center for Youth 
  • Devin McAndrew-Greiner, Biden supporter
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack