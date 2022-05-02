© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing "Listen to Your Mother 2022"

Published May 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Erin Julian and Andrea Holland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 2, 2022
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Erin Julian and Andrea Holland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 2, 2022
We talk about mothers! The "Listen to Your Mother" performance is back. The annual storytelling event celebrates mothers and motherhood: the joys, the challenges, the funny moments.

A new group of storytellers preview their presentations before the May 7 event. We hear about a mother's warmth and love, the role of stepmothers and their relationships with stepdaughters, and how our guests have taken what they've learned from the mother figures in their lives to help them parent their own children. Listeners can share their own stories as well.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
