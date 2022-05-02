Previewing "Listen to Your Mother 2022"
We talk about mothers! The "Listen to Your Mother" performance is back. The annual storytelling event celebrates mothers and motherhood: the joys, the challenges, the funny moments.
A new group of storytellers preview their presentations before the May 7 event. We hear about a mother's warmth and love, the role of stepmothers and their relationships with stepdaughters, and how our guests have taken what they've learned from the mother figures in their lives to help them parent their own children. Listeners can share their own stories as well.
Our guests:
- Erin Julian, executive director of Listen to Your Mother Rochester
- Andrea Holland, master of ceremonies for "Listen to Your Mother 2022"
- Amy E. Boyle Johnston, cast member for "Listen to Your Mother 2022"
- April Holmes, cast member for "Listen to Your Mother 2022"
- Sherita S. Traywick, cast member for "Listen to Your Mother 2022"