Author Justin Martin on the life and work of Frederick Law Olmsted

How much do you know about American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted? Many of the parks you may have visited are his design. Rochester is one of only four cities in the United States for which Olmsted personally designed an entire park system.

Olmsted was a pioneer in many ways: he was an abolitionist, a Civil War hero, an environmentalist, and a journalist. 2022 marks his 200th birthday, and a cities across the country are celebrating the occasion with events, concerts, lectures, and more. In Rochester, the Highland Park Conservancy hosts Justin Martin, author of “Genius of Place: The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted.”

Martin joins us for the hour to discuss Olmsted’s life, work, and impact, and we discuss the latest in local efforts to resurrect Olmsted’s historic Children’s Pavilion in Highland Park. Our guest:

