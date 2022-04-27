© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the line between scripted dramas and documentaries

Published April 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
Americans love fictionalized versions of real events. Shows like “Winning Time,” “The Dropout,” and “Inventing Anna” are on fire right now -- with viewers, if not always with critics. But the real-life figures depicted in these shows are also covered in documentary films. So how much should viewers expect scripted dramas to be faithful to real life? And at a time when a growing number of celebrities are being given creative control over documentaries about them, what should we know as viewers about docs?

We have a variety of show clips to examine with our guests:

  • Vashti Anderson, filmmaker, and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Linda Moroney, filmmaker, director and programmer for the One Take Documentary Film Series, and adjunct professor in the Department of Media and Communication at St. John Fisher College
  • Todd Sodano, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Media and Communication at St. John Fisher College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
