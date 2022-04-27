Discussing the line between scripted dramas and documentaries
Americans love fictionalized versions of real events. Shows like “Winning Time,” “The Dropout,” and “Inventing Anna” are on fire right now -- with viewers, if not always with critics. But the real-life figures depicted in these shows are also covered in documentary films. So how much should viewers expect scripted dramas to be faithful to real life? And at a time when a growing number of celebrities are being given creative control over documentaries about them, what should we know as viewers about docs?
We have a variety of show clips to examine with our guests:
- Vashti Anderson, filmmaker, and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Linda Moroney, filmmaker, director and programmer for the One Take Documentary Film Series, and adjunct professor in the Department of Media and Communication at St. John Fisher College
- Todd Sodano, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Media and Communication at St. John Fisher College