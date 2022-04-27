Discussing the line between scripted dramas and documentaries

Americans love fictionalized versions of real events. Shows like “Winning Time,” “The Dropout,” and “Inventing Anna” are on fire right now -- with viewers, if not always with critics. But the real-life figures depicted in these shows are also covered in documentary films. So how much should viewers expect scripted dramas to be faithful to real life? And at a time when a growing number of celebrities are being given creative control over documentaries about them, what should we know as viewers about docs?

We have a variety of show clips to examine with our guests:

