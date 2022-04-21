Joshua Rashaad McFadden on his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On"

A new exhibit at the George Eastman Museum examines race, masculinity, sexuality, and gender in the U.S. Artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden uses photography to consider the contemporary condition of Black life and what that means for defining Black self. McFadden will be part of an upcoming virtual discussion about these themes. We preview that event and discuss his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On." Our guests:



Joshua Rashaad McFadden, visual artist, and assistant professor of photography at Rochester Institute of Technology

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, photographer

