Joshua Rashaad McFadden on his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On"

Published April 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
"I Can't Breathe" by Joshua Rashaad McFadden
Joshua Rashaad McFadden
"I Can't Breathe" by Joshua Rashaad McFadden
A new exhibit at the George Eastman Museum examines race, masculinity, sexuality, and gender in the U.S. Artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden uses photography to consider the contemporary condition of Black life and what that means for defining Black self. McFadden will be part of an upcoming virtual discussion about these themes. We preview that event and discuss his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On." Our guests:

More coverage from WXXI-TV's "Arts in Focus" and CITY Magazine.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
