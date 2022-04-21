Educator roundtable

It's spring break for many local educators. This hour, we host an educator's roundtable to discuss the current stressors they have, what they think students need, and how both educators and students are adjusting to the "new normal" at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:



Jason Barber, art teacher at a local charter school

Charles Bielinski, high school ELA teacher at Greece Odyssey

Brya Potter, assistant principal in the East Irondequoit Central School District, and former school counselor