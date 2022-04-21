© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Educator roundtable

Published April 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
empty_classroom.jpg
freeimages.com/igoghost
/
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's spring break for many local educators. This hour, we host an educator's roundtable to discuss the current stressors they have, what they think students need, and how both educators and students are adjusting to the "new normal" at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Jason Barber, art teacher at a local charter school
  • Charles Bielinski, high school ELA teacher at Greece Odyssey 
  • Brya Potter, assistant principal in the East Irondequoit Central School District, and former school counselor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein