Connections

How has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color?

Published April 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
How has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color? We talk with the authors of a new white paper entitled "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery." They discuss their research, their conversations with the local Latino community, and the changes community members would like to see when it comes to addressing substance abuse treatment and more. Our guests:

  • Nancy Chin, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-author of "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery" 
  • Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivera, CEO of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center, and co-author of "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
