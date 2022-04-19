How can Rochester rebuild its food infrastructure to make the system more equitable? Cities around the country are asking this question. The answers often include community gardens, urban farms, fresh food cooperatives, and more. University at Buffalo urban planning professor, Samina Raja, will be in Rochester next week to discuss the issue as part of the Reshaping Rochester series. We preview her talk on food equity by design. Our guests:



Samina Raja, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, director of the Food Systems Planning and Health Communities Lab, and associate dean for research and inclusive excellence at the School of Architecture and Planning at the University at Buffalo

Leslie Knox, chair of the board at Taproot Collective

Rosa Luciano, chair of the ROC Food Policy Council