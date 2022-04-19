© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How can Rochester rebuild its food infrastructure to make the system more equitable?

Published April 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Healthy food: asparagus, tomatoes, orange ,apples, grapes, strawberries, milk, eggs, chicken, cheese, pasta, grains, bread
thinkprogress.org
/
Healthy food: asparagus, tomatoes, orange ,apples, grapes, strawberries, milk, eggs, chicken, cheese, pasta, grains, bread
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How can Rochester rebuild its food infrastructure to make the system more equitable? Cities around the country are asking this question. The answers often include community gardens, urban farms, fresh food cooperatives, and more. University at Buffalo urban planning professor, Samina Raja, will be in Rochester next week to discuss the issue as part of the Reshaping Rochester series. We preview her talk on food equity by design. Our guests:

  • Samina Raja, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, director of the Food Systems Planning and Health Communities Lab, and associate dean for research and inclusive excellence at the School of Architecture and Planning at the University at Buffalo
  • Leslie Knox, chair of the board at Taproot Collective
  • Rosa Luciano, chair of the ROC Food Policy Council
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein