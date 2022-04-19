© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Debating a gas tax holiday

Published April 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Mark Johns appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
New York State and Monroe County will both institute a gas tax holiday starting in June. Removing the gas tax will save drivers a bit of money during their summer travel. Gas tax holidays are popular politically, but economists say they are not very effective. Those who support climate action say they encourage fossil fuel consumption. Our guests debate it:

