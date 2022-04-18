© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

The latest on the search for a new Monroe County Public Defender

Published April 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
gavel.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Monroe County needs a new public defender, with longtime incumbent Tim Donaher stepping down. The office handles representation for thousands of people every year -- many of whom can't afford an attorney. Last week the acting public defender, Jill Paperno, announced she was stepping down when it was revealed that a selection committee did not grant her even a second interview. Critics say the committee could be on the verge of making a political patronage appointment, giving the job to someone who has never defended a client in court.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has defended the process but declined to be interviewed about it. We discuss the process with our guests:

  • Bob Bonn, member of the original committee to find a merit-based public defender 50 years ago
  • Natalie Ann Knott, former public defender
  • Zachary King, chairman of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Jeremy Moule, news editor for CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein