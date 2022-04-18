The latest on the search for a new Monroe County Public Defender

Monroe County needs a new public defender, with longtime incumbent Tim Donaher stepping down. The office handles representation for thousands of people every year -- many of whom can't afford an attorney. Last week the acting public defender, Jill Paperno, announced she was stepping down when it was revealed that a selection committee did not grant her even a second interview. Critics say the committee could be on the verge of making a political patronage appointment, giving the job to someone who has never defended a client in court.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has defended the process but declined to be interviewed about it. We discuss the process with our guests:

