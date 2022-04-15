© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Senator Jeremy Cooney on the state budget

Published April 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
jeremy-cooney.jpg
Gino Fanelli
/
Jeremy Cooney
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

New York lawmakers delivered the state budget a week after the deadline. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, one of the reasons for the delay was prolonged talks over changes to the state's criminal justice law reforms. Lawmakers also discussed child care funding, funding for home health care workers, taxes, public safety, and more.

We sit down with Senator Jeremy Cooney to discuss his take on the budget. Our guest:

*Note: We reached out to all the local state senators with an invitation to join this conversation. Senators Samra Brouk, Patrick Gallivan, and Edward Rath were unable. Senator Robert Ortt declined to participate. The office of Senator Pamela Helming did not respond.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein