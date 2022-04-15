Senator Jeremy Cooney on the state budget

New York lawmakers delivered the state budget a week after the deadline. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, one of the reasons for the delay was prolonged talks over changes to the state's criminal justice law reforms. Lawmakers also discussed child care funding, funding for home health care workers, taxes, public safety, and more.

We sit down with Senator Jeremy Cooney to discuss his take on the budget. Our guest:



Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

*Note: We reached out to all the local state senators with an invitation to join this conversation. Senators Samra Brouk, Patrick Gallivan, and Edward Rath were unable. Senator Robert Ortt declined to participate. The office of Senator Pamela Helming did not respond.