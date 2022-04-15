Is anything open late anymore? The pandemic has pushed some changes that are starting to look permanent. Restaurant kitchens close earlier. So do many bars, and coffee shops are much tighter in their hours, too. Some of it comes from ongoing staff shortages. Some comes from the cultural change brought about by the COVID era, the desire to be wearing sweatpants and on the couch for the evening. Is there any going back? Our guests:



John Cannon, consultant for multiple entities who handles wholesale business for Java's

Demetrio Cavatassi, co-owner of Tapas 177 Lounge

Chuck Cerankosky, co-owner of Good Luck, Cure, Jackrabbit Club, and Lucky's

Leah Stacy, food and beverage content strategist