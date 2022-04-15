© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Is anything open late anymore?

Published April 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Leah Stacy and John Cannon appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on April 15, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
Is anything open late anymore? The pandemic has pushed some changes that are starting to look permanent. Restaurant kitchens close earlier. So do many bars, and coffee shops are much tighter in their hours, too. Some of it comes from ongoing staff shortages. Some comes from the cultural change brought about by the COVID era, the desire to be wearing sweatpants and on the couch for the evening. Is there any going back? Our guests:

  • John Cannon, consultant for multiple entities who handles wholesale business for Java's
  • Demetrio Cavatassi, co-owner of Tapas 177 Lounge
  • Chuck Cerankosky, co-owner of Good Luck, Cure, Jackrabbit Club, and Lucky's
  • Leah Stacy, food and beverage content strategist
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
