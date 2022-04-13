Is poetry dying?
We ask a question we confront nearly every year during National Poetry Month: Is poetry dying? Some critics think it is, but our guests want to push back. The genre has evolved over the years, and they have new work to share. They read their poems, discuss their process, and we have a conversation about how to engage new audiences, how to teach the genre to young people, and more.
Our guests:
- Anderson Allen, poet, yogi, and teaching artist
- Peter Conners, author of "Beyond the Edge of Suffering," and publisher at BOA Editions
- Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books