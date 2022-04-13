© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Is poetry dying?

Published April 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Anderson Allen and Peter Conners appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Anderson Allen and Peter Conners appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We ask a question we confront nearly every year during National Poetry Month: Is poetry dying? Some critics think it is, but our guests want to push back. The genre has evolved over the years, and they have new work to share. They read their poems, discuss their process, and we have a conversation about how to engage new audiences, how to teach the genre to young people, and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein