Connections

State leaders on their work to respond to issues impacting Latino communities

Published April 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas and Assemblywoman Sarah Clark appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Megan Mack
WXXI News
According to Pew Research, Latino Americans emphasize some issues more strongly than non-Latino adults. Those issues can include health care, discrimination, violent crime, and more. This week, state leaders from different parts of New York are meeting in Rochester to create a kind of agenda to deal with these issues going forward. And for parts of Rochester, in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, there is new investment and opportunity.

Our guests discuss it:

  • Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, District 34
  • Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council
  • Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of Ibero-American Action League
    Connections
    Evan Dawson
    Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
    Megan Mack
    Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
    Emmarae Stein
    Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
