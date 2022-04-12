How can farmers restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic" farming?

An organic farming scandal revealed by prosecutors in Missouri in 2019 has dented public trust in foods labeled as "organic." Investigators called it "Field of Schemes," and revealed that one of the largest operations moving corn and soybeans was falsely labeled as organic -- as a means to raise prices and increase interest.

So what, really, do the terms "organic" and "sustainable" mean in American farming? For local farmers, they are important terms that represent a commitment to certain values and practices. Our guests explain how they work and how they're hoping to restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic."

