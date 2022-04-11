What can game shows teach us about life?
"Come on down” for a discussion about what game shows can teach us about life. The Strong National Museum of Play is building the National Archives of Game Show History. The archive and a forthcoming exhibit will share the story of one of TV’s most popular genres.
What do game shows tell us about culture and society? “Survey says” there’s a lot to cover! We ask our guests, “what’s your final answer?” In studio:
- Bob Boden, Emmy-nominated executive producer, executive vice president of production and development at Entertainment Studios, adjunct professor in the Los Angeles Semester program at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, and industry leader in the game show and reality genres
- Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong