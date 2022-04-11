© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What can game shows teach us about life?

Published April 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Evan Dawson holds a Plinko chip from "The Price is Right"
"Come on down” for a discussion about what game shows can teach us about life. The Strong National Museum of Play is building the National Archives of Game Show History. The archive and a forthcoming exhibit will share the story of one of TV’s most popular genres.

What do game shows tell us about culture and society? “Survey says” there’s a lot to cover! We ask our guests, “what’s your final answer?” In studio: 

  • Bob Boden, Emmy-nominated executive producer, executive vice president of production and development at Entertainment Studios, adjunct professor in the Los Angeles Semester program at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, and industry leader in the game show and reality genres 
  • Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
