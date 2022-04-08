© 2022 WXXI News
Updates surrounding "good cause" eviction legislation in New York State

Published April 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Rochester City Council recently voted against good cause eviction legislation. The City of Albany was the first in the state to pass such legislation, which lists ten reasons that landlords can evict a tenant. Supporters say the law guards against venal landlords who mistreat tenants. In Albany, three landlords have sued, saying that cities don't have the right to make such legal changes -- only the state does. In Rochester, City Council Member Mitch Gruber has argued that it would be a bad idea to pass a similar law until the Albany lawsuit is settled; Gruber says Rochester would also go to court and potentially spend thousands of dollars.

Supporters of a Rochester law say that every city getting on board puts upward pressure on the state to act. So what is the "good cause" landscape, and where might it go next? Our guests include:

  • Matthew Drouin, broker and president of ROC Real Capital, and partner at OakGrove Development
  • Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council  
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein