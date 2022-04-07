© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Is baseball in trouble?

Published April 7, 2022
It's opening day for Major League Baseball. Do you care? Writing for the New York Times, Matthew Walther argues that baseball is in trouble, and within years, the federal government will have to take over dying franchises. Walther is a serious baseball fan, but he sees concerning metrics everywhere: television ratings; average age of fans at games; lack of public awareness of the game's stars.

But is a government takeover inevitable? Can the game become more profitable and more relevant, from community little leagues to the professional ranks? Our guests discuss it:

  • Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings
  • Brian Klems, former co-host of the Bleeding Cincy Red podcast
  • Alexander Davis, lifelong Red Sox fan
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
