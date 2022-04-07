Is baseball in trouble?

It's opening day for Major League Baseball. Do you care? Writing for the New York Times, Matthew Walther argues that baseball is in trouble, and within years, the federal government will have to take over dying franchises. Walther is a serious baseball fan, but he sees concerning metrics everywhere: television ratings; average age of fans at games; lack of public awareness of the game's stars.

But is a government takeover inevitable? Can the game become more profitable and more relevant, from community little leagues to the professional ranks? Our guests discuss it:

