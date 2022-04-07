Discussing the future of work

During his recent State of the Union Address, President Biden encouraged workers to return to the office. "It's time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again," Biden said. "People working from home can feel safe and being to the return to the office." According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 15 percent of Americans aged 16 and older worked from home at some point in January. That's down from about 23 percent in February of 2021.

Companies across the country are considering what the future of work looks like. Will they push workers to return to the office? Are hybrid solutions on the table? Is remote work here to stay for some people? Our guests this hour answer those questions and more:

