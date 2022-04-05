Finding sobriety during the pandemic
According to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, sales of alcohol increased by 20 to 40 percent during the pandemic.
WXXI's Racquel Stephen spoke with several local people who have either found or advocated for sobriety over the last two years. We talk with her about her reporting, and our guests share their stories:
- Racquel Stephen, health/environment reporter for WXXI News
- Meg Hartman, co-founder of AltBar
- Jon Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness