The founders of LILAC magazine on launching their publication

Published April 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Print magazines are in trouble -- so why is an experienced local writer and journalist choosing 2022 to launch a new magazine out of Rochester?

Leah Stacy is ignoring the warnings that come from magazines going online only -- Glamour, Teen Vogue, Self, Seventeen -- or from magazines that have recently seen its leaders jump ship -- Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, Elle. Sales of physical print magazines are far from their 1990s peak. So why now?

Stacy's publication is a literary magazine that will seek to create a more egalitarian pay model for contributors. We discuss the challenge ahead. Our guests:

