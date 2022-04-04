© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing the impact of the Amazon union vote in Staten Island

Published April 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Kent Gardner and Colin O'Malley on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on April 4, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Kent Gardner and Colin O'Malley on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on April 4, 2022.
Amazon workers on Staten Island voted last week to unionize, despite heavy pressure from the company against unionization. Workers at the facility voted for a union by a rather wide margin, with labor leaders across the country calling it a victory for workers.

Is it a one-off? What might change as a result of this vote? What was Amazon's reasoning for lobbying against it so heavily? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
