Discussing the impact of the Amazon union vote in Staten Island
Amazon workers on Staten Island voted last week to unionize, despite heavy pressure from the company against unionization. Workers at the facility voted for a union by a rather wide margin, with labor leaders across the country calling it a victory for workers.
Is it a one-off? What might change as a result of this vote? What was Amazon's reasoning for lobbying against it so heavily? Our guests discuss it:
- Colin O'Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation
- Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research