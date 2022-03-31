What are transportation "blind spots" when it comes to climate action?

We've highlighted advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology on this program in recent months, but when it comes to climate solutions, a local activist says EVs are not the answer. In a blog post for Reconnect Rochester, Evan Lowenstein writes, "We must start seeing what’s in the blind spot–the fact that a switch from gas-powered to electric vehicles cannot be the primary push as we strive for sustainability.

Instead, we must understand that the best car trip for climate and sustainability is not an electricity-powered car trip, but the absence of a car trip." Lowenstein's piece argues for fewer cars on the road and a stronger push for multi-modal transportation. We discuss this with our guests:

