Connections

Professor Douglas Massey on contemporary migration in Mexico

Published March 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Douglas Massey and Ruben Flores appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Evan Dawson
WXXI News
A Princeton professor says there have been dramatic changes in the number, origin, and characteristics of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years. Douglas Massey is a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton. He will be giving a presentation on contemporary migration in Mexico at the University of Rochester Thursday night. We preview that lecture this hour with our guests:

  • Douglas Massey, Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton, and author of numerous books  
  • Molly Ball, history lecturer at the University of Rochester, and author of "Navigating Life and Work in Old Republic São Paulo"  
  • Ruben Flores, associate professor of history at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books  
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
