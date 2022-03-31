Professor Douglas Massey on contemporary migration in Mexico

A Princeton professor says there have been dramatic changes in the number, origin, and characteristics of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years. Douglas Massey is a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton. He will be giving a presentation on contemporary migration in Mexico at the University of Rochester Thursday night. We preview that lecture this hour with our guests:



Douglas Massey, Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton, and author of numerous books

Molly Ball, history lecturer at the University of Rochester, and author of "Navigating Life and Work in Old Republic São Paulo"

Ruben Flores, associate professor of history at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books