Professor Douglas Massey on contemporary migration in Mexico
A Princeton professor says there have been dramatic changes in the number, origin, and characteristics of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years. Douglas Massey is a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton. He will be giving a presentation on contemporary migration in Mexico at the University of Rochester Thursday night. We preview that lecture this hour with our guests:
- Douglas Massey, Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton, and author of numerous books
- Molly Ball, history lecturer at the University of Rochester, and author of "Navigating Life and Work in Old Republic São Paulo"
- Ruben Flores, associate professor of history at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books