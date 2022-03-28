© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding pulmonary fibrosis

Published March 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
Cheryl Riley and Dr. Robert Kottman appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a progressive lung disease where lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. As the disease advances, it becomes more difficult for patients to breathe. Cheryl Riley was diagnosed with PF four years ago. She says early in her diagnosis, she used supplemental oxygen only for exercising, but now she needs it to go outside and get the mail. She says living with PF during the pandemic has posed additional challenges. Through all of this, Riley has become an advocate for herself and others living with PF. She shares her story this hour. Our guests:

  • Cheryl Riley, advocate for people living with pulmonary fibrosis
  • Robert Kottman, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care, at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
