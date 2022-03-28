Understanding pulmonary fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a progressive lung disease where lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. As the disease advances, it becomes more difficult for patients to breathe. Cheryl Riley was diagnosed with PF four years ago. She says early in her diagnosis, she used supplemental oxygen only for exercising, but now she needs it to go outside and get the mail. She says living with PF during the pandemic has posed additional challenges. Through all of this, Riley has become an advocate for herself and others living with PF. She shares her story this hour. Our guests:



Cheryl Riley, advocate for people living with pulmonary fibrosis

Robert Kottman, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care, at the University of Rochester Medical Center