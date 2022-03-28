Former ACLU president Nadine Strossen on free speech on college campuses

The former president of the ACLU says that too often, we are moving toward censorship when we encounter speech we don't like. Nadine Strossen is the author of "HATE: Why We Should Resist it With Free Speech, Not Censorship." Her book is unsparing of those who seek to limit speech, no matter their political background. Strossen will be in Rochester this week for a presentation at RIT. The city has been the home of a number of debates about speech in recent days. We ask Strossen about those and more. Our guests:



Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, at New York Law School, former president of the ACLU, and author of several books

Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc, senior director of the Academic Success Center at RIT

Joseph Fornieri, professor in the Department of Political Science at RIT