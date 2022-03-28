© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Former ACLU president Nadine Strossen on free speech on college campuses

Published March 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Nadine Strossen
https://www.rit.edu/news
Nadine Strossen
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The former president of the ACLU says that too often, we are moving toward censorship when we encounter speech we don't like. Nadine Strossen is the author of "HATE: Why We Should Resist it With Free Speech, Not Censorship." Her book is unsparing of those who seek to limit speech, no matter their political background. Strossen will be in Rochester this week for a presentation at RIT. The city has been the home of a number of debates about speech in recent days. We ask Strossen about those and more. Our guests:

  • Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, at New York Law School, former president of the ACLU, and author of several books
  • Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc, senior director of the Academic Success Center at RIT
  • Joseph Fornieri, professor in the Department of Political Science at RIT
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein