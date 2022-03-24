Previewing the documentary, "Holy Heist"

A new documentary titled "Holy Heist" tells the story of the Brinks robbery, which took place in Rochester in 1993. Journalist Gary Craig's book, "Seven Million," is the foundation for the new film, which will be screened Thursday and Saturday* at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary series.

This hour, we talk with Craig and director Sebastian Mlynarski about their work telling the story of the heist. Our guests:



Gary Craig, reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and author of "Seven Million"

Sebastian Mlynarski, director of "Holy Heist"

*Please note: Both screenings of the film are now sold out.