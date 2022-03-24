© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the documentary, "Holy Heist"

Published March 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Evan Dawson
A new documentary titled "Holy Heist" tells the story of the Brinks robbery, which took place in Rochester in 1993. Journalist Gary Craig's book, "Seven Million," is the foundation for the new film, which will be screened Thursday and Saturday* at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary series.

This hour, we talk with Craig and director Sebastian Mlynarski about their work telling the story of the heist. Our guests:

*Please note: Both screenings of the film are now sold out.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
