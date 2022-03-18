© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Dellenna Harper on her book, "God's Teardrop: My Journey of Healing from Addiction and Prostitution"

Published March 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Dellenna Harper is a social worker whose work and talents have helped people from New York to Minnesota. While her education enabled her to become the professional she is today, it's her life experience that has helped her empathize with her clients.

Harper's addiction to drugs led her to a life of prostitution. She spent years on the streets and months in jail. Through connections with Spiritus Christi, the YWCA, and other local organizations, Harper worked her way to recovery. Her new memoir, "God's Teardrop" is a raw and honest look at her journey of healing.

Harper will discuss that journey at an upcoming event at Nazareth College, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guest:

