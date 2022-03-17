© 2022 WXXI News
Examining the current state of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S.

Published March 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Col Raimond appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Col Raimond appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
We examine the current state of LGBTQ+ rights. According to the Human Rights Campaign, basic freedoms are missing in 29 states for LGBTQ+ Americans. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest in proposed legislation -- including the Equality Act and a number of anti-trans bills -- and we discuss how these measures would affect daily life for LGBTQ+ people, if passed. It's a preview of an upcoming presentation at the University of Rochester. Our guests:

  • Mara Keisling, founder and former executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality
  • Col Raimond, LGBTQ coordinator and staff ombudsperson for Arts, Sciences & Engineering at the University of Rochester
