Examining the current state of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S.

We examine the current state of LGBTQ+ rights. According to the Human Rights Campaign, basic freedoms are missing in 29 states for LGBTQ+ Americans. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest in proposed legislation -- including the Equality Act and a number of anti-trans bills -- and we discuss how these measures would affect daily life for LGBTQ+ people, if passed. It's a preview of an upcoming presentation at the University of Rochester. Our guests:



Mara Keisling, founder and former executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality

Col Raimond, LGBTQ coordinator and staff ombudsperson for Arts, Sciences & Engineering at the University of Rochester